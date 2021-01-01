France detects first case of South African coronavirus variant

Amid concerns over new Coronavirus mutant found in the UK, South Africa and the rest of the world, France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The 501.V2 Variant was detected by South African authorities in mid December. Cases have since been found in Japan and Britain among others.

The South African variant of Covid-19 is likely to be more transmissible, may hit young people harder, and may be slightly more resistant to vaccines, scientists in South Africa believe.

The variant, believed to be more easily transmitted like another version found in Britain, was discovered in France in a man who had returned from South Africa to his home in the Haut-Rhin region which borders Switzerland.

South Africa is the country hit hardest by coronavirus on the African continent, with over one million infections so far and 26,000 people dead.

(With inputs from agencies)