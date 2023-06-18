France counts cost after rare earthquake shakes country's western region

Residents in France's western region on Saturday (June 18) counted the cost after being hit by a rare earthquake that left dozens of homes damaged. The earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit large parts of western France on Friday evening with the seismology bureau BCSF calling it "very strong" amid reports of damage to buildings. Seismologists said the quake was the most significant in the region since 1972.

According to a report by the news agency AFP on Saturday, cracks appeared in several homes in the Charente-Maritime department just north of Bordeaux, while churches were damaged and inhabitants left in urgent need of resettlement.

In La Laigne, many homes were left cracked with stones, tiles on the ground, and tiles looked as though they could tumble at any moment. Local fire service chief Didier Marcaillou told AFP that 135 buildings were affected in La Laigne, and 170 people needed to be relocated. 'I thought it was a plane crash' Cecile Apperce, a baker in the town, was at her bakery's counter on Friday when the earthquake struck. "I thought it was a plane crash, I went outside, everyone was screaming."

"The crockery, the cups, the wine, everything crashed down," said Patricia Chardonne, who was in her 200-year-old house at the time. Her husband Pascal said, "All the walls have shifted. We have to relocate but don't know where to go."

A queue of 50 people had already formed outside the town hall seeking help.

There were no fatalities in Friday's earthquake even though tremors were felt as far as Rennes in Brittany in the north and two aftershocks were recorded on Saturday. 'An unusual earthquake': PM Borne During a visit to northern France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that Friday's earthquake was unusual and expressed solidarity with people who may have been worried.

"We will obviously ensure that everyone has access to rehousing," Prime Minister Borne added.

(With inputs from agencies)

