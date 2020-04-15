France coronavirus death toll crosses 17,000

France on Wednesday reported that the death toll due to coronavirus had crossed 17,000.

French health officials said the number of those who were hospitalized has fallen for the first time since the virus took hold over the country.

17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France due to COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes across the country. The total number of infected cases due the virus in France currently stands at 131, 365.

"There were currently 513 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital since the day before," health official Jerome Salomon said adding,"it remains very high but... the total shows for the first time a fall thanks to people who have been discharged."

President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier that the epidemic "was beginning to steady" while hinting that the lockdown could begin to be eased from May 11.

Macron added that the COVID-19 vaccine would be the only long-term solution.