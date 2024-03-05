France becomes first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right

France, on Monday (Mar 4) enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution after lawmakers voted in favour of an article granting the "freedom" to have an abortion a world first welcomed by women's rights groups as historic, and harshly criticised by anti-abortion groups.

This was after a joint session of both the lower and upper houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles where the proposal gained the three-fifths supermajority needed for the change, with 72 lawmakers voting against it.