France becomes first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right
This was after a joint session of both the lower and upper houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles where the proposal gained the three-fifths supermajority needed for the change, with 72 lawmakers voting against it.
France, on Monday (Mar 4) enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution after lawmakers voted in favour of an article granting the "freedom" to have an abortion a world first welcomed by women's rights groups as historic, and harshly criticised by anti-abortion groups.
