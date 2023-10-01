France battles widespread rise of bedbugs, vows to 'reassure and protect' public

The government of France took the vow to take action to “reassure and protect” the public after a “widespread” rise in bedbugs was reported in Paris.



In the recent videos shared by residents of Paris, bedbugs are seen infesting movie theatres, public transportation, and other areas which have led to increasing demands for government action.



Speaking to French news station LCI, Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire said that the phenomenon is “widespread.”



"You have to understand that, in reality, no one is safe. Obviously, there are risk factors, but in reality, you can catch bedbugs anywhere and bring them home," he said.



Earlier, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said that he would “bring together transport operators next week” to “undertake further action” to “reassure and protect” the public from increasing numbers of the blood-sucking insect.

An anti-bedbug campaign was launched by the French government three years ago which includes a dedicated information hotline and website.



However, Gregoire stated that despite that plan, “there are 3.6 million people who come into Paris every day, and bedbugs do not stop on the outskirts of the city.”



France’s national health and sanitary body's expert Johanna Fite said that the problem was “an emerging phenomenon in France and almost everywhere in the world.”



“It’s mainly due to the movement of people, populations travelling, the fact that people stay in short-term accommodation and bring back bedbugs in their suitcases or luggage,” said Johanna Fite, who belongs to Anses Department of Risk Assessment, while speaking to CNN.

Are bedbugs threatening the 2024 Olympics?

The Paris deputy mayor, however, warned against “hysteria” over the issue, adding that there was an “increase in Parisians who are referring to the town hall’s information services for information on bedbugs”.



“Professional companies which intervene in residential areas are telling us that currently the proportion of interventions for bedbugs is atypical compared to normal and is increasing rapidly,” he stated.

The news of increasing bedbugs has come at a time when Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Olympic Games, however, officials say they are not worried.



“There is no threat to the Olympic Games,” said Gregoire. “Bedbugs existed before and they will exist afterwards,” he added, stating that the games were an “opportunity” for everybody to come together and work on the issue.

