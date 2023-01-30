France, Australia to provide artillery shells to Ukraine

France and Australia’s defence ministers Sebastien Lecornu and Richard Marles on Monday said that they will supply 155 mm shells jointly to Ukraine which is needed for the artillery sent by the West since the invasion of Russia.

France's Lecornu said that "several thousand 155 mm shells will be manufactured jointly" by French arms supplier Nexter, as Marles added the plan will have a "multi-million-dollar" price tag.

The Australian minister added that the ammunition supplies fit into "the ongoing level of support both France and Australia are providing Ukraine to make sure Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and... see it concluded on its own terms.”

Lecornu stated that the military assistance would be "significant" and "an effort that will be kept up over time", as the first deliveries have been scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Marles stated "there are some unique capabilities that exist in Australia and some synergies that can be achieved by Australia and France working together" for manufacturing the shells.

Lecornu said that the manufacturing will be carried out by Nexter while gunpowder will be supplied by Australia.

The defence ministers of the two countries met alongside the foreign ministers of both nations, Catherine Colonna and Penny Wong, as Australia and France aim to relaunch co-operation.

WATCH | WION Fineprint: How long can the West keep supplying Ukraine?

The relationship between the nations was hit in 2021 when a French submarine contract was dropped by Canberra in favour of American subs, and Australia joined the AUKUS Pacific alliance with Washington and London.

Marles appreciated "personal warmth between the four of us", with the ministers emphasising the need to "relaunch" or "rebuild" the relationship in various ways.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.