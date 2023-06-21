France: At least 16 injured after suspected gas explosion sparks fire in Paris

According to local officials, at least 16 people have been injured after a supposed gas explosion occurred in the French capital city of Paris, on Wednesday (June 21). The police have also said that seven of those injured are in critical condition after a blast in Rue Saint-Jacques in the historic fifth arrondissement.

Florence Berthout, the mayor of the district said that the blast and fire occurred due to a gas explosion. However, Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and did not confirm reports about the gas explosion.



Images and videos show police, and multiple fire and ambulance service vehicles surrounding the facade of one building fallen onto the street with plumes of black smoke emerging from the debris. At least 230 firefighters were at the site, and nine doctors said the police officials.



According to the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the incident happened on Rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement, close to the Jardin Du Luxembourg and Sorbonne University and have asked people to stay away from the area and not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

Similarly, the police have also asked the locals to avoid the Val de Grace area after the facade of a building collapsed and the fire is said to have spread to neighbouring buildings.



French media reports citing nearby residents also reported a loud explosion preceding the fire. Meanwhile, French prosecutors said the cause of the fire remains unknown. Notably, the site of the incident is at the edge of the Latin Quarter which is one of the most prominent tourist areas in Paris.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

