Foxconn founder Terry Gou resigns from board, week after announcing presidential bid

Aspiring candidate for Taiwanese presidency, Terry Gou has resigned from the board of directors of Foxconn. Foxconn's parent company Hon Hai Technology Group in a statement confirmed the move to CNN.

The company said Gou quit his position due to "personal reasons" adding that he had officially handed over the leadership of the group to a professional manager aka Young Liu, the current chairman.

A self-made billionaire, Terry in August announced his bid for 2024 elections. The 72-year-old has a net worth of $6.8 billion. He was 24 when he founded Foxconn, the world's largest electronic manufacturer which serves companies like Apple.

Gou has had long-running ambitions to become the island country's leader. To be so, he must secure 290,000 signatures from voters. Notably, La Ching-te, the Vice President is currently the frontrunner in the race. As of now, the Taiwanese billionaire has already held rallies across the island country in recent months to rebuild his support for the candidacy.

As a strong opponent, Gou has accused the Democratic Progressive Party of "wordplay" and "hating China." Clarifying his stand, he said that he had no issue with Taiwan's independence and supported the 1992 Consensus but under the "one-China" framework.

During a press conference, he alleged the governing DPP saying its policies have "brought Taiwan into the risk of war," with China, which claims the self-ruled island country as a part of its territory. "I will definitely not allow Taiwan to become the next Ukraine."

In 2020, as per media reports Gou was expected to run for the presidential race. He stated sea goddess Mazu in his dreams instructing him to run for the 2020 presidential elections. However, he later withdrew his name from the race, despite him being offered the top position.

Taiwan's presidential elections are expected to take place on 13 January 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

