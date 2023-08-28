Who is Terry Gou? Know about personal life, net worth & political career of the Foxconn founder

Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn Technology Group on Monday (August 28) announced that he will run for Taiwan's presidential elections in 2024 as an independent candidate. Gou, who has had long-running ambitions to become the island country's leader, must secure 290,000 signatures from voters to become the president. Notably, Vice President La Ching-te is the current frontrunner for the presidential election. Here's all you need to know about Terry Gou, check:

Terry Gou: Early Life

Terry Gou was born on 18 October 1950 in Banqiao Township, Taipei Country. His family fled to Taiwan in 1949 after the Chinese Civil War.

He received education from elementary school to post-college. Gou until the age of 24 worked at a rubber factory and a medicine plant. He fulfilled his national service mandate as an anti-aircraft artillery officer at the Republic of China Air Force.

Gou married Serena Lin and the duo had two children. Serena later died at the age of 55 due to breast cancer. He married Delia Tseng, with whom he shared three children.

How was Foxconn found?

The Taiwanese businessman first named Foxconn 'Hon Hai Precision Industry' in 1974 with $7,500 in funding and a workforce of 10 elderly employees. The company used to make plastic parts for television sets. In the 1980s, the tables turned, and Gou expanded his business by embarking on an 11-month trip across the US. In 1988, he opened his first factory in mainland China, which is his largest factory till now.

After the breakthrough in the 1990s, he led his business for other high-profile customer including Apple, HP and IBM.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $7.4 billion.

Gou alleges Democratic Progressive Party for 'wordplay'

As a strong opponent, Gou alleged the Democratic Progressive Party for its wordplay and hating China. He clarified he had no issue with Taiwan's independence and supported the 1992 Consensus but under the one-China framework.

According to media reports, Gou was expected to be considering running for the 2020 presidential race. He said sea goddess Mazu in his dreams instructed him to run for the 2020 presidential elections. However, he later withdrew his name from the race, despite him being offered the top position on the Taiwan People's Party for the 2020 bid but he declined.

