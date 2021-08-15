Four people injured in suspected shooting in London

Four people have been treated in hospital after a suspected shooting in London.

Police, including firearms officers, were deployed to Clarence Gardens, Camden, at about 22:10 BST on Saturday after there were reports of shots being fired.

According to BBC, two women were treated by paramedics at the scene for suspected gunshot wounds before being taken to hospital. A man and a woman later attended the hospital with similar injuries, police said.

As of now, there have been no arrests in connection with the incident which is not being treated as terror-related.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said, ‘Police were called shortly before 10.10pm on Saturday, 14 August to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Clarence Gardens, NW1.

Also read | Nigeria imposes partial curfew after deadly attack

‘Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

‘Two women were treated at the scene for suspected gunshot injuries before being taken to hospital.

‘A man and a female later self-presented at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds. We await an update on the condition of all four.’

As per police, a Section 60 order was authorised across the borough until 7am in the morning.