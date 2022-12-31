Four human skulls found inside package bound for US at Mexican airport

The authorities at a Mexican airport discovered four human skulls inside a package which was to be couriered to the United States, said local authorities on Friday. As per the statement released by the National Guard, the authorities discovered the four skulls wrapped in aluminium foil and plastic inside a box made of cardboard at central Mexico's Queretaro Intercontinental Airport.

The National Guard stated that the package was shipped from the western coastal state of Michoacan, which is the country's one of most violent regions, and was supposed to reach at an address in Manning, South Carolina.

The National Guard added that their officers were called by the airport authorities in the city of Queretaro after strange shapes were seen in the X-ray machine when the cardboard box was scanned through it.

The National Guard refused to reveal any details about the identity or age of the skulls or any possible motive behind shipping the human skulls.

They stated that the package, regardless of how the sender got the skulls or whether they were being shipped for any medical studies, will violate the laws of Mexico regarding how the corpses should be handled.

The person or organisation sending the human remains need to get a competent health authority's special permit which was not obtained in this case, the National Guard said.

Michoacan is among the most violent states in Mexico and Viagras drug cartel has long dominated the city of Apatzingan.