Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son found dead in UC Berkeley dorm

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's 19-year-old son Marco Troper has died, aged 19, informed his family. Troper was found dead in a University of California, Berkeley campus dormitory where he was a student.

According to the University of California Police Department (UCPD), Troper was found dead when authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive student in the dorm.

"Berkeley Fire Department notified UCPD that they were attempting life-saving measures on the victim," said UCPS in a statement.

"UCPD responded, and Berkeley Fire Department pronounced the person deceased."

Based on the initial investigation, authorities said no signs of foul play were found at the scene. Notably, Troper has started the second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley where he was majoring in math. he was also part of the Zeta Psi fraternity at the campus.

Troper's grieving grandmother Esther Wojcicki took to Facebook to mourn her grandson, saying he was taken away too soon.

"Tragedy hit my family yesterday. My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension," wrote Esther.

"Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know," she added.

Esther, however, in an interview to a US media outlet suggested that her grandson may have died from a drug overdose.

"He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it. … One thing we do know, it was a drug," Esther Wojcicki told SFGATE.

Susan, one of the most famous women in tech and part of the original Google employees group, exited the company as YouTube CEO last year after 25 years on the job.

CIted her reason for the departure, Wojcicki said she wanted to focus on “family, health, and personal projects”.

Alongside her husband Dennis Troper, Wojcicki has four children. She is yet to issue a statement following her son's death.