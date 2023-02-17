Who is Neal Mohan? Indian-American to replace YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki as she steps down

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube and one of the original Google employees, said on Thursday that she is exiting from the company that was started in her garage 25 years before. She made the announcement in a personal update on the video-sharing website. Youtube insider Neal Mohan will replace Wojcicki. The shift of leadership occurs as Netflix and TikTok, a popular app for short videos, compete for viewer attention with YouTube.

One of the most famous women in tech, Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects” as per Reuters. She previously held the position of senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.

Who is Neal Mohan? The new CEO of YouTube to replace Susan Wojcicki

In 2008, Neal Mohan joined Google, which owns YouTube. He graduated from Stanford. He also served as the company's chief product officer before to taking the helm as CEO of YouTube, as reported by the Mint.

Mohan had previously worked for Microsoft and is a member of the boards of Stitch Fix and 23andMe, two companies that specialise in genomics and biotechnology.

Mohan and Wojcicki have worked closely for almost 15 years. He joined Google in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and eventually rose to the position of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed chief product officer of YouTube.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube," Wojcicki said.

"With all, we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)