Former US president Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case

(Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.)



A federal judge, on Wednesday (July 19), rejected former United States President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial on damages, months after he was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll. At the time, the court had awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

US Judge rejects Trump’s arguments

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, New York dismissed Trump’s arguments to reduce the nearly $3 million in damages to Carroll after she successfully proved her defamation claim against him and an additional pay of around $2 million in damages for her civil battery claim.

The 59-page decision comes as the former US president is also in the midst of appealing the verdict. Trump argued that the damages awarded to Carroll should be reduced to less than $1 million.

However, the judge dismissed his request and said that the May 9 verdict was neither a “seriously erroneous result” nor a “miscarriage of justice.”

‘Grossly excessive’

Trump, in his appeal, called the $2 million award for sexual abuse “grossly excessive” because such abuse could have included groping Carroll’s breasts through clothing, “which is a far cry from rape,” according to Reuters.

However, the judge clarified that the state of New York defines rape much narrowly than one might think and it was wrong of the former US president to argue that his behaviour should be excused.

“The proof convincingly established, and the jury implicitly found, that Mr. Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll’s vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and long lasting emotional and psychological harm,” the US judge wrote.

He added, “Mr. Trump’s argument therefore ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial, misinterprets the jury’s verdict, and (ignored) evidence of what actually occurred between Ms. Carroll and Mr. Trump.”

Judge Kaplan also rejected Trump’s argument that the $2.7 million award for the defamation claim was “based upon pure speculation,” about how Carroll’s reputation was harmed.

About the case

The former magazine advice columnist who first publicly aired her allegations against Trump in 2019, accused the former president of raping her at a luxury department store in Midtown Manhattan back in the 1990s.

Carroll said after raping her, Trump defamed her when she spoke the truth. The writer had sued Trump for battery and defamation in a civil trial. She denied making up her claims to drive publicity for her memoir, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.”

Meanwhile, the former US president in his deposition video denying Carroll’s claims called it “the most ridiculous, disgusting story.”

To make matters worse for Trump, earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DoJ) also said it would not argue that Trump’s derogatory statements regarding Carroll in 2019 were made in official capacity as the president.

(With inputs from agencies)





