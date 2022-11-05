Former US military pilot arrested in Australia. Had the same address as a Chinese hacker

A former US military pilot is awaiting a court hearing and possible extradition after being caught by the authorities in Australia for having the same address as a Chinese hacker.

Reportedly, Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54 was arrested by Australian Federal Police last month after acting on a request from the US. According to the authorities, Duggan listed the same Beijing address as a Chinese businessman jailed in the US for conspiring to hack US defence contractors' computers.

Australian records reveal that Duggan moved to Beijing from New South Wales in 2014 and listed a flat in upmarket Chaoyang District as his place of address. However, the same address was found to be belonging to a Chinese national named Su Bin.

According to US court records, Su was arrested in Canada in 2014 and jailed in the US two years later in connection to a case involving the theft of US military aircraft designs. Su pleaded guilty in the case.

Su's aviation company Nuodian Technology is on the UN Entity List which is a trade blacklist of companies or individuals that pose threat to US national security.

Duggan's arrest took place the same day when it was revealed that former British and Australian pilots were being poached by the Chinese military to train its troops.

At the time, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said he ordered the department to investigate claims that ex-Australian military pilots were recruited by the flight school, based in South Africa to work in China.

"I would be deeply shocked and disturbed to hear that there were personnel who were being lured by a pay check from a foreign state above serving their own country. I have asked the department to investigate these claims and come back to my office with clear advice on this matter," said Marles.

