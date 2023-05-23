Former UK deputy PM Dominic Raab says 'stepping down' from next year's general elections

Former UK Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has announced that he will not be running for the parliament in Britain's upcoming general elections. The ex-minister announcement comes just a month after he quit his high-profile role and the UK cabinet over bullying allegations.

Raab, who has served in a number of major roles — including the UK foreign secretary, justice secretary and Brexit secretary — conveyed his decision to the chair of his local Conservative Association in an exchange of letters.

In the exchange which was seen by the Telegraph, Raab said: "I am writing to let you know of my decision to step down at the next General Election. It has been a huge honour to represent the Conservatives, since 2010, in this wonderful constituency."

He also wrote that he has "become increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family". The Tory leader has two sons, 10-year-old Peter, and eight-year-old Joshua.

However, as per a Daily Mail report, when faced with the risk of losing the seat, the disgraced MP chose to step down.

As per Telegraph, this move means the end of Raab's parliamentary career. It is not yet clear what he plans to do when he leaves the UK House of Commons.

While, Raab is the most high-profile figure to reveal he was standing down rather than fighting the elections, as per the report more than 30 Tory ministers are planning to "depart from frontline politics or seek a different, safer seat - rather than fight what could be a losing battle."

Other former cabinet ministers like former chancellor Sajid Javid, former health secretary Matt Hancock and former environment secretary George Eustice are also leaving. So are young Tories like Chloe Smith and William Wragg.

Since 2010, Raab has represented Esher and Walton in Surrey. The constituency is one of the top targets for the opposition- the Liberal Democrats in the elections due to take place next year.

In 2017, Raab won the election with a majority of over 23,000 and in 2019, this number fell to 2,743, reports Daily Mail.

Reportedly, the Liberal Democrats are targeting the 'Blue Wall' — affluent seats in the London suburbs and Home Counties, that traditionally vote for the conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE