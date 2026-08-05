/Former Pakistan minister facing UK sexual assault case elected to PoK assembly

A former Pakistani state minister, who is facing sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, has secured victory in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections while remaining on police bail, according to a report by The Guardian.

The report said Rukhsar Ahmed was last week reelected to the so-called legislative assembly in PoK after spending five years out of office. He was required to report to Greater Manchester Police last month under his bail conditions but reportedly did not appear.

According to the report, British police had requested stricter bail conditions to prevent him from travelling overseas. However, the court declined the request.

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Campaigned in PoK during election

Ahmed, 62, belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, the party led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He served in different ministerial positions between 2006 and 2021 before losing his assembly seat.

The report said he actively campaigned during the election in Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Images shared on social media showed him attending election meetings. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he also shared photographs from a meeting with federal minister Amir Muqam.

Investigators reportedly came to know about Ahmed's political activities in Pakistan while questioning him during custody.

UK investigation continues

The case relates to allegations made by several women who accused Ahmed of sexually abusing children at care homes in the early 1990s, when he was in his late twenties.

According to the report, Ahmed is expected to answer his police bail within the next six weeks. If he fails to appear, Greater Manchester Police could issue an arrest warrant or begin extradition proceedings, the report added.

The development comes weeks after Pakistan refused the UK government's request to deport Shabir Ahmed, a convicted ringleader of the Rochdale grooming gang. Ahmed, 73, was released from prison in July after serving 14 years of a 22-year sentence for 30 child rape offences.