Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu looks to reach plea bargain in corruption trial

In a development which may mean an unprecedented end to political career of Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister is looking to reach a plea bargain in his corruption trial.

On Sunday, Netanyahu was back in the news as he seemed to have reached the stage of advanced talks with the state attorney’s office.

Netanyahu is the chair of the Likud party and leader of the opposition after he was ousted from power last year. He had a 12-year-stint in government.

Netanyahu was PM of Israel since 2009. He has been the longest-serving leader of Israel.

In the deal, it seems Netanyahu will admit to two counts of breach of trust and face a suspended prison sentence. He will also have to undergo a few months of prison time, which will be converted to community service.

In the issue, the major remaining sticking point looks to be the insistence of the attorney general Avichai Mandelblit on a charge of moral turpitude.

It is a formal declaration that Netanyahu is looking to avoid as it could ban him from political life for seven years.

