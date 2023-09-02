Former International Space Station commander hails India's rise as space power

As India's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, begins its countdown towards the Sun, former International Space Station Commander Chris Hadfield praised India's rising stature in the space sciences.

Aditya-L1, India's first solar space observatory, will launch via PSLV-C57, equipped with seven payloads for an in-depth study of the sun. The launch will occur less than two weeks after India achieved historic lunar landing near Moon's south pole.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Hadfield said that the mission's impact on human space flight and Earth's protection, including critical systems like the electrical grid, internet, and satellites will be crucial.

Aditya-L1 will orbit Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), 1.5 million km from Earth, a journey expected to take four months.

"This example of landing on the moon and sending a probe to the sun or at least to go monitor the sun and getting Indian astronauts ready to fly in space, it provides a really visible example to everybody in India, but to everybody else around the world of just where Indian technological prowess is right now and sort of a hint of everything that's to come," Hadfield said.

Hadfield also highlighted global reliance on technology for electricity and communications and the interconnected electric and data system.

India's solar mission aims to study the solar corona, solar wind dynamics, and near-earth space weather.

Hadfield also praised ISRO's successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to Indian technology's growth and its global significance.

Referring to Chandrayaan-3's budget, Hadfield underscored its cost-effectiveness and competitive edge.

Modi is directly involved with India's space prowess: Hadfield

While commending Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with respect to the landmarks crossed and milestones achieved by the Indian space agency, Hadfield said: "I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen that for several years. He is very much directly involved with the Indian space and research organisation...So it's a really smart move on India's leadership's part right now, to be pushing it, to be developing it, but also being in the process of privatising it so that the businesses and therefore the Indian people can benefit."

(With inputs from agencies)

