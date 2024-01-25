Former Indian Navy officer skydives with 'Jai Shri Ram' flag in Thailand

Ram Mandir consecration took place in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22) but the fever continues to grip the faithful. To pay his tribute to Lord Ram and to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, a former officer of the Indian Navy skydived from 10,000 feet in Thailand holding a big flag with Jai Shri Ram written on it.

The feat of Lt.cdr Rajkumar (Retd) who jumped from an altitude of 10,000 feet with the flag has been posted as a video by All India Radio on its official handle on Instagram.

The video has been posted on other social media platforms as well and being widely shared. According to All India Radio News, Lt.cdr Rajkumar (Retd) is now a professional skydiving analysts and also an instructor for military and sports persons.

At the start of the video, Rajkumar can be seen gearing up. With everything ready, he can be seen walking towards an aircraft. He is wearing a helmet, a harness, parachute backpack and carries in his hands something that looks like a bag with military fatigues.

When the aircraft reaches the pre-determined altitude, Rajkumar and his fellow skydivers can be seen giving each other high-fives. With some last minute adjustments, the fearless men take steps towards the opening at the side of the plane that show a straight drop towards the ground. Rajkumar jumps out, so do others, and when he opens his parachute mid-air, the flag with Jai Shree Ram can be seen unfurled.

The reitired Indian Navy sailor smoothely manoeuvres through the air charting his path of descent before finally landing on ground.

"#Ayodhyarammandir a former navy officer Lt.cdr Rajkumar (Retd) performs skydiving with the #JaiShriRam flag from a height of 10,000 feet in Thailand. The Naval officer who is from Theni District of Tamil Nadu is currently a skydiving analyst and skydiving instructor for sports and military personnel," says the Instagram post that accompanies the video