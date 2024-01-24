BSF deploys female soldiers at Line of Control for first time

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has crossed a historic milestone by posting female soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in northern part of the Kashmir Valley. The soldiers, deployed at altitude 14000 feet above sea level where currently, the temperature is hovering around -20 degrees Celsius, have set an example.

It's a proud moment for these soldiers, who are trained in combat, patrol, night patrol and will keep an eye on movement of terrorist elements in the border areas.

"It's a first group of women deputed on the the Line of Control. We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our male colleagues to protect the LoC. We are extremely proud of the fact that we are the first female group deputed to protect the borders. We received special training and were provided with the best equipment and gear. We have special snow shoes, jackets to protect us from the cold and high altitude. We also trained with doctors who guided us about living in such extreme weather. We were given special arms training as well. We specially trained in patrolling, ambush as well as night patrolling," said Mangal Dongre, a soldier.

"This will be a start of women soldiers protecting the borders in India. In future more and more female soldiers would be sent to the borders. We work as hard as our male colleagues," said Preeti Chaudhary, another soldier from the group.

Kashmir Valley has been going through the longest dry spell this winter, with no snow even in high altitude areas. The infiltration routes along the LoC are open this winter and this makes it more challenging for security forces. Forces have inputs that Pakistan-based terror launch pads are active and terrorist commanders are trying to push more and more terrorists into the Kashmir Valley.

The security along the LoC has been tightened with increasing in patrolling frequency.

In recent months, security forces have arrested dozens of women carrying arms and ammunition as well as narcotics from the bordering areas into the hinterland. Female soldiers may have an advantage to tackle such security situations.

"Women are equal to men. They have excelled in every sphere and career. They work shoulder-to-shoulder with us and we are proud. It also makes things easier for us as we faced problems in the bordering areas where our naka points had no women to check the women OGW's. It becomes easier and will help in stopping the issue of carrying narcotics and arms and ammunition by women. Female soldiers are given exactly the same training as men and they have been provided with same equipment, gear and training as ours. They can easily guard the borders as they have the latest arms and equipment. They are doing a great job with us," said Naresh Kumar, BSF Officer.