Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seem to be on everyone’s mind nowadays. The craze is such that former first lady Melania Trump has launched a new platform, which will release NFTs regularly.

The platform, which is powered by Parler, will sell an NFT titled 'Melania's Vision' as the first offering, Melania Trump announced on Thursday.

It seems to be the first public endeavour since first lady left White House. She seems to be also getting in on the latest crypto craze, which are the NFTs.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation's children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT

In a statement, the former first lady said, "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavour, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative."

Melania Trump - TFG's biggest supporter and her NFT is another way to grift the uneducated. She never cared about children before.

"Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community," she added.

As per a press release issued by the Trump's office, the NFT, which is a "watercolor" by Marc-Antoine Coulon, also includes an audio recording of Trump.

The digital art will cost around $150 and can be purchased from December 16 to 31, 2021.

