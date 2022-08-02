Forest fires see a spike in Brazilian Amazon in July

The Brazilian Amazon witnessed an eight per cent rise in forest fires in July this year compared with the same month in 2021, AFP reported. According to the Brazilian space agency, INPE, satellite monitoring revealed that Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, battled 5,373 fires in July 2022, while the number stood at 4,977 in the same month last year. Although forest fires in the Amazon rainforest are a common phenomenon at this time due to the dry weather, the rising number of fires is a cause of concern.



Experts attribute most of these fires to farmers and land grabbers who intentionally set fires to clear the ground for agricultural purposes after extracting wood.

"It's only the beginning of the Amazon dry season, when the number of criminal forest fires unfortunately explodes," Romulo Batista of Greenpeace Brazil said.



These fires not only destroy the environment, but they also pose grave risk to the health of human beings.

"In addition to decimating the forest and its biodiversity, those fires and destruction also affect the local population's health due to smoke inhalation," Batista further said.



Overall, forest fires in the Amazon have seen an increase this year. INPE says that there have been 12,906 forest fires so far, up 13 percent from the same period last year.

Several experts say that President Jair Bolsonaro’s move to roll back environmental protections has further emboldened loggers and land speculators, leading to a surge in fires and deforestation.



Reportedly, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade since Bolsonaro took office in 2019.



Worryingly, rising temperatures are fueling forest fires across the world, with California, Portugal and France battling raging fires in the past few days.

