Brazil: Amazon deforestation sets new six-month record

Deforestation of Brazilian Amazon rainforests has set a new six-month record, said INPE national space agency on Friday. Since the beginning of the year, the world's largest tropical rainforest lost 3750 square kilometres of jungle. This is highest for a six-month period since record keeping began in 2016.

Previous worst reforestation destroyed 3605 square kilometres of jungle. This record was set last year

The new figure does not even include the final six days of June.

This year has seen the worst June in 15 years for forest fires.

Monthly records were also beaten in January and February, when deforestation is usually lower, and in April.

INPE satellites identified more than 2,500 fires in the Amazon last month, the largest number since more than 3,500 were recorded in June 2007, and an 11 percent increase over June 2021.

More than 7,500 fires have been recorded since the start of the year, another 17 percent increase on 2021 and the worst numbers since 2010.

"The dry season has barely begun in the Amazon and already we're beating environmental destruction records," said Cristiane Mazzetti, from Greenpeace Brazil.

Environmentalists and opposition figures accuse the government of President Jair Bolsonaro of implementing policies that encourage big businesses to damage the environment.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE