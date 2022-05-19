For the first time, Sri Lanka defaults on its payments

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its debt payments for the first time in its history, a day after the cash-strapped country declared it doesn’t even have money to buy fuel even for one-day.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka’s central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe said that island nation had fallen into a “pre-emptive default” on its debts.

“Our position is very clear, we said that until they come to the restructure [of our debts], we will not be able to pay. So that's what you call pre-emptive default,” Weerasinghe was quoted as saying, according to BBC.

“There can be technical definitions... from their side they can consider it a default. Our position is very clear, until there is a debt restructure, we cannot repay," he added.

Pre-emptive defaults happen when a country fails to meet some or all of its debt payments to creditors. As a result, it damages a country's reputation, making it harder to borrow the money it needs on international markets, which can further harm confidence in its currency and economy.

According to the credit rating agency Moody’s, it is the first default by an Asia-Pacific nation this century.

Last month, Sri Lanka said that it would stop servicing its international debts to wrest the dwindling foreign currency reserves, which are essential for importing key items from overseas.

It has to repay about $7bn of international loans this year, out of a total foreign debt pile worth $51bn. The country’s finance ministry has said it has $25m in usable foreign reserves.

The island nation is going through its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Forty-per cent inflation, rising costs of petrol, medicines, cooking gas and other essentials has only put further misery on the people.

The economic crisis also triggered a political crisis in Sri Lanka, which led to the resignation of the country’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after violence ensued between protesters and the government supporters.

