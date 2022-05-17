Sri Lanka: Proposal to suspend Parliament standing orders defeated 

The move to suspend Sri Lankan Parliament Standing Orders in order to resume debate on the motion expressing unhappiness with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated today in Parliament (May 17).

The resolution put forward by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran was rejected by a margin of 51 votes in the house.

There were 119 MPs who voted against the measure and 68 who voted in favour.

Also read | Sri Lanka to lift nationwide curfew on Saturday for 12 hours

As a result, the motion expressing unhappiness with the President will not be debated in the House as soon as possible.

Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament

Ajith Rajapakse, a member of the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was chosen as the new Deputy Speaker of Parliament in a secret ballot held today in the House.

Watch | Gravitas Plus: Which countries could go the Sri Lanka way

In total, he received 109 votes. MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya's nomination, received 78 votes and received a majority of 31 votes.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the two nominations to the House following the start of parliamentary proceedings this morning.

Also read | Anti-government campaign continues in Sri Lanka despite appointment of a new prime minister

On behalf of the SJB, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa submitted the name of MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna. MP Lakshman Kiriella seconded the motion.

Minister G.L. Peiris, on behalf of the ruling party, nominated MP Ajith Rajapakse.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: