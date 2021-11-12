For £2.4mn insurance payout, man gets legs cut off under train, ends up with jail sentence, fine

In a bizarre incident which can be treated as a lesson, a man got his legs chopped off by getting run over by a train.

He did it deliberately to claim a £2.4 million insurance payout but instead, he has been slapped with a jail sentence and heavy fine.

A court determined that the defendant named only as ‘Sandor Cs’, due to strict privacy laws, lied down purposely in front of a moving train to pocket cash in 2014.

In the incident, both his legs were amputated from the knee down. He has been using prosthetic limbs and has remained wheelchair-bound since then.

Hungarian village of Nyircsaszari’s 54-year-old resident claimed to have climbed onto the tracks so a train would run over his legs.

The Pest Central District Court gave the ruling on Tuesday (November 9), almost seven years after the incident.

Suspicions were first raised after authorities found that the person had taken 14 high-risk life insurance policies in the year building up to the incident.

He claimed to have taken the policies on financial advice that returns are better on insurance policies.

After the incident, his wife applied for the payouts but the insurance companies did not give money by saying that they suspected he had inflicted the injury on himself.

