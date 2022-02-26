For 'censoring' domestic media, Russian government partially limits access to Facebook

With accusation of "censoring" domestic media, Russian government on Friday said that it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook.

The Russian government has also increased pressure on domestic media by issuing warning to block reports containing what it describes as "false information" over Ukraine conflict.

The state communications regulator of Russia said that Facebook ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform, such as the Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV, RIA news agency and websites, gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

In a statement on Twitter, Meta's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said, "Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted to Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services."

Clegg added that "ordinary Russians" were using Meta's apps, which include WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger and Facebook, to "express themselves and organise for action" and that the firm wanted them to continue to do so.

In a statement, the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said, "In accordance with the decision of the General Prosecutor's Office, starting from February 25, partial access restrictions are being imposed by Roskomnadzor on the Facebook social network."

