Football- Guests faking COVID-19 tests to access Copa final: CONMEBOL



The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Saturday that a large number of guests specially invited to watch the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina have been falsifying COVID-19 tests in order to gain entry.

The match between the two arch-rivals is due to kick off on Saturday night at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Also read | Argentina end 28-year wait to lift major trophy as Lionel Messi and co. win Copa America

Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium will host this match between the two archrivals this Saturday.

Due to the pandemic in South America, fans were barred from the first 27 games of the tournament, but CONMEBOL and Rio de Janeiro authorities permitted roughly 10 per cent of the stadium capacity i.e. 6,500 people to attend the final.

As per guidelines, COVID-19 negative tests must be presented by all attendees.

The CONMEBOL said a "significant number" of fraudulent PCR tests had been detected in Argentina as well as Brazil sections.

Also read | Copa America: Lionel Messi said it was my final, reveals Angel Di Maria after winning the title

Extremely rigorous steps will be taken to ensure that such people are not allowed entry into the stadium. The final of the Copa America final will have extremely stringent security measures.

No information was provided on the number of fraudulent tests discovered.