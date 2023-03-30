Footage of Mexico fire shows guards walking away as migrants burn to death

Video footage of the Mexico migrant fire showing guards walking away as migrants set mattresses on fire has caused rage across the world. A surveillance video of the incident suggests that as the migrants placed mattresses against their detention cell and set them on fire, the guards did not attempt to get them out.

The video has caused anger in Mexico. People are questioning the inaction of the guards, asking why didn't they try to save the migrants.

The fire happened at the immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juarez, across the US border from El Paso, Texas, and a major crossing point for migrants. At least 38 people died in the horrific blaze and 28 sustained severe injuries, the National Immigration Institute said.

Reports say that the detention facility housed 68 men from Central and South America at the time of the fire. Almost all were from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador.

Two people dressed as guards can be seen entering the camera frame and one migrant is seen standing by the metal gate on the other side. The guards don't try to open the door and can instead be seen running away as smoke filled the facility within seconds. The 32-second clip supposedly comes from a security camera inside the facility,

The authenticity of the video was confirmed by Adán Augusto López, Mexico’s interior secretary, in an interview with local journalist Joaquín López Doriga.

Mexican attorney general’s office said that the dead and injured were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the migrants started the fire after they learnt that they would be deported.

“They never imagined that this would cause this terrible misfortune,” López Obrador said.

The incident forced authorities to rent refrigerated trailers to keep the bodies of migrants, Chihuahua state prosecutor Cesar Jáuregui told reporters.

