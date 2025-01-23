New Delhi: Food security, energy security, and health security will be the key focus points in the discussions for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his India visit. President Subianto is the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade, an honour India extends to countries with which it has a close relationship. Diplomatic sources pointed out that Indonesia needs 160,000 doctors and nurses, and “India has been the champion of the health sector”. This matter also came up during PM Modi and President Subianto’s meeting in November 2024.

Advertisment

Also read: Pakistani lawmakers demand 'apology' from Elon Musk before Starlink licence approval: Report

This is the fourth time an Indonesian President will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day after 2018, 2011, and 1950. An Indonesian military contingent will also march on the Kartavya Path in the Republic Day parade.



Moreover, the 3rd CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines. Several MoUs are likely to be signed and announcements made during the state visit of the Indonesian President.

Also read: 'Great friend of Israel': Netanyahu defends Elon Musk after his 'Nazi' salute

Advertisment

Asked if the discussions will include any conversation on the Brahmos deal, diplomatic sources pointed out that conversation has continued and a key “priority” from the Indonesian side has been on the transfer of technology in such defence conversations. The deal, which has been in the works for some time, came up for conversation during Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi’s visit to Indonesia last month.

Also read: Ukraine accuses Russian military of killing six captured troops

In a post, Indonesia’s defence minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said, “Advanced technology collaboration, such as BrahMos, was also highlighted, presenting opportunities for Indonesia to learn and grow.”

Advertisment

On plans for Andaman and Aceh connectivity, diplomatic sources pointed out that due to political developments in Aceh, a delay is seen, but one of the key features of the plan is direct air connectivity and port development. Aceh has enjoyed special autonomy since the 2005 peace agreement. Focus will also be on direct flight connectivity between Delhi and Jakarta, even though direct flights between Delhi and Mumbai to Bali, a key tourist destination in Indonesia, are already operating.

Also read: Gaza war truce in place, Air India to start Tel Aviv-Delhi flights from March 2