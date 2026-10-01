/Flydubai cockpit attack: Israel to present 'heroism' awards to 4 passengers who saved Indian pilot

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday (Oct 1) that he would present "heroism" awards to four Israelis who helped overpower a flydubai co-pilot and stopped him from crashing the aircraft. "You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog said in a statement. “I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel.” Some reports also said Israel will honour the pilot.
Herzog also praised Indian pilot Smit Machchha, who Israeli officials said opened the cockpit door despite being stabbed by the co-pilot, allowing passengers and crew to save the plane. “To Captain Smith Machhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you,” he said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked during the alleged crash attempt on flydubai flight, ANI reported. Machchhar helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. PM Modi applauded his bravery, courage and presence of mind and backed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement saying that he prevented “another 9/11.”
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state and the entire nation is proud of the pilot. "The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers," Patel said in a post on X. Patel said Machchhar is a "proud Indian" and described him as a brave son of Gujarati origin who had made the country proud on the global stage.
Trending Stories
What happened?
Flydubai flight FZ1073 which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with roughly 150 to 180 mostly Israeli passengers, experienced a violent, rapid dive, plunging between 14,000 and 17,000 feet in under two minutes. This happened when Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane. As the aircraft plunged, the aircraft's cockpit transponder sent code 7500, the universal aviation signal for an unlawful interference or hijacking. This alerted neighboring air traffic sectors, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, that the aircraft’s command systems were actively compromised. Despite suffering injuries, Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door. A passenger identified as Yaniv Hayun, alongside others, overpowered and restrained the co-pilot. A reserve crew consisting of a second pair of flydubai pilots who happened to be traveling aboard the flight took control of the aircraft. They safely diverted and landed the plane at Tabuk Regional Airport (TUU) in Saudi Arabia.