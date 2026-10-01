/UAE opens probe into incident aboard flydubai plane, people urged to avoid unverified information



The UAE prosecutor general Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered an investigation into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, forcing the aircraft to divert and land safely at Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport on Wednesday. Shamsi ordered the formation of a team of prosecutors to investigate the incident.

The team will investigate the circumstances and motives, including whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or there was any prior planning or direction to carry out the attack.

In a statement the UAE judicial authorities said since the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board “even if they occur outside the country’s territory.”

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Meanwhile, investigation in coordination with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority and other government agencies has begun in the incident.

UAE prosecutor general Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has urged people to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified information while the investigation remains underway. He also said that any information related to the incident should only be obtained from official sources.

What happened on the Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv

On September 30, the Flydubai flight FZ1073 was on its way to Israeli capital Tel Aviv from Dubai with roughly 150 to 180 passengers when it experienced a violent, rapid dive, plunging between 14,000 and 17,000 feet in under two minutes. This happened when Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

As the aircraft plunged, flydubai Flight FZ1073, the aircraft's cockpit transponder sent code 7500, the universal aviation signal for an unlawful interference or hijacking. This alerted neighboring air traffic sectors, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, that the aircraft’s command systems were actively compromised. Despite suffering injuries, Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door.