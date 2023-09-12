Florida's Broward County announces November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

In a significant step towards identifying Hinduism as one of the largest and oldest religions in the world, Florida's Broward County declared the month of November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’.

The County further accepted the various contributions made by the Hindu religion in the fields of arts, food, meditation, Ayurveda and Yoga and its impact on various people, intellectuals and leaders of the United States.

“Hinduism is one the world's largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and which encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems. also known as ‘Sanatana Dharma’, with core values of acceptance, mutual respect, freedom and peace,” stated the resolution by the School Board of Broward County, Florida.

The resolution added that the people from the Hindu community majorly contributed to diverse sectors like information technology, medicine, science and engineering, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, retail trade and more.

“Hindu contributions of Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, arts, and more have enriched the cultural fabric and have been widely adopted in American society and enriched the lives of millions,” the resolution stated. It said that the Hindu philosophy of Vedanta has inspired many intellectuals and leaders in the US such as President John Adams, Martin Luther King Jr. and Henry David Thoreau.

“Hindu philosophy of Vedanta and ideals such as Seva (selfless service), Ahimsa (non-injury or non-violence) etc have inspired many American intellectuals and leaders such as President John Adams, and Martin Luther King. Jr., Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson. Walt Whitman. J.D. Salinger. Aldous Huxley, Christopher Isherwood, Huston Smith, John D. Rockefeller and numerous others,” the resolution further stated.

'Diwali one of the most important holidays in Florida'

The Broward County stated that the American Hindu community's members have followed the law, worked hard, and turned out to be exemplary citizens of their adopted nation filled with deep respect for family values, education and the rule of law.

“Diwali is one of the most important and ancient holidays celebrated by over 1 billion Hindus and people of different cultures and religions across the world and has been in existence for more than 5,000 years,” the resolution said.

It stated that there are more than 50,000-plus people in Florida's Broward County and millions of Americans, who celebrate Diwali every year as a time for Dana (giving) and Seva (service) towards other human beings.

“Diwali falls on the fifteenth day or the eighth month or the New Moon Day in the month of Kartika of the Vedic lunar calendar, which occurs during October or November, and celebrates the triumph of good over evil end of knowledge over ignorance, and is a time of peace, joy and new beginnings, where people of all ages, especially young children. light oil lamps (diyas, paintings Rangolis (sacred artistic designs), burst fireworks and distribute sweets,” said the resolution.

“The School Hoard or Broward County, Florida declares November as Hindu Heritage Month to recognize and celebrate the important and valuable contributions of the Hindu community in Broward County," it further added.

The resolution has come at a time when Georgia has declared the month of October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’, considering the ‘vibrant’ 'Hindu American' community's contribution in the state’s progress.

The proclamation was made by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp who said that the month of October will be celebrated collectively, with a focus on the Hindu culture and the varied spiritual traditions rooted in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

