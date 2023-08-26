Historic milestone: Taiwan unveils its first Hindu temple to strengthen bonds with India

In a significant development that deepens the cultural ties with India, the first Hindu temple was opened in Taiwan. This marks a significant milestone in the people-to-people connection between the two sides. At the heart of this remarkable achievement is Andy Singh Arya, an Indian expatriate of two decades and owner of a renowned Indian restaurant in Taiwan.

Sana Hashmi, an Indian national residing in Taiwan, expressed her delight and told WION that, “This monumental achievement represents a significant milestone for Taiwan, as it proudly inaugurates its first-ever Hindu temple. The establishment of this temple underscores Taiwan’s deep commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship with the Indian community in India.”

The inauguration of the temple stands as a historic moment in the cultural narrative of India-Taiwan relations. Dr. Priya Lalwani Purswaney, the founder of IiT- Indians in Taiwan, highlighted the resonance of this development, emphasising that it resonates not only with Indians residing in Taiwan but also with Taiwanese citizens who recognise the need for such a space.

“This is a historic moment in India-Taiwan cultural connections. Not only Indians in Taiwan but also Taiwanese friends have been pointing out the need for one. We hope that this auspicious development will bring blessings of peace and happiness to Taiwan,” she shared.

The temple’s inauguration finds itself against the backdrop of expanding diplomatic endeavours. Taiwan recently revealed plans to establish the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Mumbai, a hub for fostering exchanges and collaborations.

This diplomatic venture underscores the deepening ties and mutual aspirations for enhanced cooperation. Additionally, a migration and mobility pact, expected to be signed in October, is poised to bolster people-to-people engagement and facilitate smoother migration from India to Taiwan.

As the temple doors open, it signifies not only a spiritual milestone but also resonates with the burgeoning economic collaboration between Taiwan and India. With bilateral trade flourishing and investments amounting to USD 1.5 billion across various sectors, including technology, medical devices, and automobile components, the relationship is poised to soar to new heights.





