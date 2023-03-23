Florida set to extend the ambit of 'Don't say gay' law to all school grades

The US state of Florida is planning to extend the ban on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to all school grades. Currently, those studying above third grade are allowed to indulge in such discussions.

The new proposal has been put forth by the Florida Department of Education which will not require any legislative approval. Once passed, the ban would extend through the 12th grade.

The proposal received almost immediate criticism with the White House slamming the decision, calling it 'completely, utterly wrong'.

"Make no mistake: This is a part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we're seeing across the country of legislations that are anti-LGBTQI+, anti-trans," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

Democrats, for long, have called the passing of the legislation immoral and dubbed it as the 'Don't say gay' bill, contrary to its formal name 'Florida Parental Rights in Education Act'.

The law, as the name suggests, claims to give parents more control over their children's education and limit the influence of schools and teachers in certain areas. Signed by DeSantis himself, the Parental Rights in Education banned classroom discussions on gay or transgender people for students in third grade or younger.

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," reads the law.

The proposed rule change comes in the backdrop of Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis attempting to secure the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis is engaged in a battle with former US president Donald Trump for the nomination.

The Conservatives have lapped up DeSantis' cracking of the whip against 'woke' agendas and extending the rule may help him gain more votes.

(With inputs from agencies)