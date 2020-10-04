Florida senator declares he's COVID-19 positive, says later he 'misspoke'

Coronavirus has taken US political circles by storm ever since US President Donald Trump was found to be positive for infection. Trump, who notoriously played down coronavirus pandemic in the initial stages of its outbreak in the US has become a target of criticism as well as jokes.

But another amusing incident took place on Saturday as a Senator declared on national television that he was coronavirus positive, only to retract his statement later.

His defense? He said he 'misspoke' on TV.

On Saturday morning, Rick Scott, the Republican Senator from Florida said during his interview on Fox News that he was positive.

"I was tested yesterday, I think for the 6th time, and I tested positive again," he said during the interview.

However he later took to Twitter to clarify.

"I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE," read the tweet.

At least three Republican colleagues US Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days. A few moments before he misspoke, Scott had said that senators were still doing their jobs.

"They're talking to people. They're trying to do their job every day," Scott said.

A short time later, Scott's spokesman, Chris Hartline, tweeted, ?For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday."

