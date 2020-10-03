Trump having 'trouble breathing' at hospital: Report

As US President Donald Trump,74, was admitted in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday after getting infected with coronavirus, reports said the president was having "trouble breathing".

According to American TV news network CNN, Trump is having "trouble breathing". CNN in its report said the president is feeling "very, very fatigued", according to a campaign source.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump had said earlier in a video message on Twitter. There are other members in the White House who have also contacted the virus after Trump infected on Friday including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

Meanwhile, According to Global Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to the US President and First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday in which he and his wife Peng Liyuan hoped the presidential couple make an early recovery from COVID-19.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said that Trump "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days" even as White House physician Sean Conley said that the president was "fatigued but in good spirits".

McEnany said the US President was receiving anti-viral drug remdesivir after consultation with specialists. The president was "not requiring any supplemental oxygen," she added in a statement.

According to the US health agency CDC, as a 74-year-old man, Trump is "at higher risk for severe illness".