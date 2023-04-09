Three including a child killed in Florida home shooting, assailant shot by cops

Four people, including a child, were shot dead inside a home in Florida. As per reports, the suspect shot three victims inside a home, before getting shot down by the police, who were responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday morning.

As per the AP news agency, officers heard gunshots inside the home. Soon after the suspect exited and shot at officers around 2.25 am, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including one child. The victims were transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries, said the Orlando police. The suspect too died of injuries after being transported to the hospital. Identities of the suspect and the three victims are yet to be released.

AP reports that the two unidentified officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

This comes as Florida recently allowed residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Starting July 1, Floridians who legally own a gun will be able to carry it without requiring a permit, i.e., carrying a concealed weapon in public will now no longer require any training or background checks.

(With inputs from agencies)





