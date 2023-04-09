Amid spike in US gun violence, Florida teacher asks students to write their own obituaries; gets fired

A school teacher in Florida, United States, has been fired for asking students to write their own obituaries. Jeffrey Keene, the dismissed teacher, taught psychology at Dr Phillips high school in the Orlando area. As per a Guardian report, the assignment didn't have malicious intent, rather the teacher just wanted his students to reflect on their own lives as they participate in an active shooter drill. In Florida, a state that in recent days has been plagued by mass shootings, preparations for gun attacks have become commonplace.

Keene had assigned his 11th and 12th-grade students to write their biographical obituaries. As per the 63-year-old teacher, while giving them the assignment, he told the students, "This isn't a way to upset you or anything like that."

Talking to NBC News, Keene said "It wasn't to scare them or make them feel like they were going to die, but just to help them understand what’s important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey."

Keene, who had been hired in January and was still in his probationary period, was fired by the end of the day. He has no recourse to reverse the termination.

"If you can't talk real to them, then what's happening in this environment?" he said, adding, "in my mind, I've done nothing wrong."

Vowing to not change his teaching methods, Keene said that he hopes to find another job.

"I don't think I did anything incorrectly," Keene said. "I know hindsight is 20/20, but I honestly didn't think a 16, 17, 18-year-old would be offended or upset by talking about something we're already talking about."

However, a representative for the Orange County School District labelled the assignment "inappropriate".

Talking to NBC, the district spokesperson said, "Dr Phillips High School families were informed that a teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence. Administration immediately investigated and the probationary employee has been terminated."

In Governor Ron DeSantis' Florida, carrying a concealed weapon in public without a permit has been made legal. This, as per experts, can potentially lead to an exponential increase in shootings and gun violence, that has in recent years claimed the lives of many. Among the most heart-wrenching and notorious massacres that Florida has witnessed are the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland shooting.

(With inputs from agencies)





