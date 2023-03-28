In Pics | From Nashville to Sandy Hook, deadliest US school shootings which shook the world

Written By: Mukul Sharma Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

The United States has seen at least 128 mass shootings in 2023 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This means that there have been more mass shootings than the number of days in 2023. In the United States, mass shootings are defined as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed. In Nashville, Tennessee, where the latest mass school shooting left six dead in March 2023, to Sandy Hook in 2012, mass shootings especially in schools have stoked debate on gun reforms in the United States.

Nashville, Tennessee (March 27, 2023)

Gun control activists rally in Nashville, Tennessee on March 28, 2023, following a school shooting, where three students and three staff members were killed on March 27. A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender.

(Photograph: AFP )

Michigan State University (Feb 13, 2023)

Three people died and five others were injured after a shooting at multiple locations on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus on the night of Feb. 13. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Robb Elementary School shooting, Texas (May 24, 2022)

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire On May 24, 2022, at a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers and wounding others, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at the time. It was the deadliest shooting since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary school a decade ago.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Santa Fe High School shooting (May 2018)

On May 18, 2018, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, opened fire on fellow students and school staff, killing 10 people in one of the deadliest school shooting incidents in the United States at the time.

(Photograph: AFP )

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (December 14, 2012)

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were children between six and seven years old, and the other six were adult staff members. Earlier that day, before driving to the school, Lanza had shot and killed his mother at their Newtown home. As first responders arrived at the school, Lanza died by suicide, shooting himself in the head. This has been the deadliest school shooting in the United States in a decade.

(Photograph: Reuters )