Florida has banned psychology course over LGBTQ content, says course developer

Officials in Florida have told schools that Advanced Placement psychology course, which is offered to high school students in the state, violates new law that prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. This has translated to an effective ban on the class. This move is latest from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis administration to limit instruction about LGBTQ issues and race. DeSantis is currently in race to win the Republican Party nomination for the US Presidential Election 2024. He is a challenger to the current frontrunner, former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis has made battles over cultural issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

Earlier this year, Florida banned a new AP African American studies course. The state said that the course lacked "educational value and historical accuracy" and also violated state law on how race should be taught in public schools.

Florida officials have maintained that the psychology curriculum can still be taught if it is modified so that it complies with the law, the College Board, which develops AP classes, recommended that school districts refrain from teaching the course for now.

"To be clear, any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements," the organization said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. "Therefore, we advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course."

"Stop playing games"

Reuters said that a spokesperson for Florida Department of Education denied banning of the psychology course as contended by the College Board, which develops AP courses that help high school students gain college credits.

"Just one week before school starts, the College Board is attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course," said education department spokesperson Cassandra Palelis.

"We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly."

She reportedly didn't immediately respond to question about whether the state had advised superintendents that the course violated state law.

A letter from Florida state posted by the College Board on its website showed that discussions between the two parties began in May

In the letter, the state reminded the organisation about its new law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all but health courses from which parents can opt out of sending their children.

The letter reportedly asked the College Board to audit the course material and to modify any content that was not in accordance with state law or state board of education rules.

