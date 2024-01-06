Flight attendant collapses to death in front of passengers moments before take off

A 52-year-old flight attendant in British Airways was declared dead by medics after he mysteriously collapsed moments before the plane was about to take off.

The Sun reported that the flight was due to take off on New Year’s Eve from London’s Heathrow Airport to Hong Kong when the attendant, whose name has not been revealed, collapsed on the floor.

The plane's door had already been locked and passengers had fastened their seat belts as the incident unfolded. According to the Sun, a passenger trained in first aid tried to help the man. The pilot too urgently called in medics; however, the man's life could not be saved. The flight was later cancelled due to a "medical emergency" and took off the next day with different crew and pilots on board.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crew, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene," the London Ambulance Service said in a comment to Metro UK.

The incident is shocking as the attendant had no underlying health issues and was completely fit. Interestingly, the incident comes weeks after another flight attendant of British Airways, also 52-year-old, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his hotel room on December 23 in between flights.

"Crew are frantic. These were two healthy people who suddenly dropped dead. There were no reported underlying health issues," a source was quoted as saying by The Sun about the deaths.

"The crew were family men, and leave devastated families in shock and disbelief. It has been a traumatic festive period for BA's flying team. Everyone is deeply upset," the source added.

Such instances on flights have taken place in the past as well. Last year, on a British Airways flight from London to Nice, a 73-year-old woman believed to be asleep passed away due to a mid-air heart attack.

Another incident in June involved the death of a British man, Shimoin Brauer, during a flight from London to New York. Brauer, suffering from an asthma attack, lost his inhaler, leading to unconsciousness despite crew attempts at providing oxygen and CPR.