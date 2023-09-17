Flames engulf landmark skyscraper in Khartoum amid Sudan conflict

Flames engulfed buildings in Sudan's capital city of Khartoum after heavy fighting ensued between rival forces and the army.



In the videos shared on the social media platforms on Sunday (September 17), the iconic Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower appeared to have caught massive fire.



"This is truly painful," stated Tagreed Abdin, the building's architect, in a post on X.



Ground battles and air strikes have continued in Khartoum and other cities and towns since the fighting started in April. More than one million people were forced to flee the country amid intense fighting, said the UN.



The 18-storey oil firm skyscraper, which is located near the River Nile, is among the most recognisable landmarks in Khartoum.

Abdin stated that the building defined the city's skyline and lamented "such senseless destruction". It is unclear what led to the cone-like structure of the building, which has a glass facade that caught fire. No reports of deaths or injuries have surfaced so far.

Sudan violence

The violence started on 15 April in Sudan and was triggered by a power struggle between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the leaders of the Sudanese army.



This happened after days of tension as RSF members were redeployed across the country in a move which the army saw as a threat.



The Sudan War Monitor, which has been analysing the conflict, stated that the areas which were controlled by the army were attacked by the RSF on Saturday, which included an office block at the justice ministry.



It was reported that few government buildings have caught fire because of the attack. The attacks on army premises continued till Sunday, said witnesses, while speaking to AFP news agency.

Residents living in the city's southern district, where the RSF bases were being targeted by the army – said to AFP they heard "huge bangs" after they woke up.



Other people reported that fighting broke out in the city of El-Obeid, around 400km (250 miles) south of the capital.



The RSF has been fighting to capture the capital city, and the air strikes of the military have been aimed at weakening the positions of the RSF. So far, around 7,500 people have been killed in the conflict and more than five million have been displaced.