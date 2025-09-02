/'Fix Chicago crime or we’re coming': Trump warns Illinois governor JB Pritzker

Chicago leaders are preparing for a massive federal immigration operation that could begin this week. The plan is expected to involve Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and possibly even National Guard troops to assist. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sharply criticised the idea, saying it would amount to an “invasion.” He also said his office has received no information from Washington about the reported plans. “No one has called me or my administration. If troops show up in our state, it will be without notice and against the will of our people,” Pritzker was quoted as saying.

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an order on Saturday that limits how the city will respond. His directive states that Chicago police will not join federal agents in raids, patrols, or arrests related to immigration. It also urges federal officers to wear body cameras and avoid covering their faces. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that more agents are being deployed to Chicago and did not rule out similar moves in other cities, mentioning San Francisco and Boston. She argued that state leaders are not doing enough to reduce crime.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked Chicago over violence and immigration policies. On his social media platform, he warned Pritzker to address the city’s crime quickly or face federal intervention. Over the holiday weekend, at least 52 people were shot in Chicago, with seven deaths reported. City officials, however, pointed to new statistics showing a decline in crime this year — with homicides down more than 30% and overall violent crime down by over 20%.