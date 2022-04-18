Five 'powerful' missiles hit Lviv as Russia bombards multiple Ukrainian cities

On Monday, at least seven people were killed, and another 12 have been injured, including a toddler in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after it was hit by a Russian missile bombardment early in the morning, a strike that comes ahead of the invading Russian forces' fresh assault on the country's eastern side.

The onslaught was a terrible extension of the war into a city that has become a haven for thousands of refugees escaping from the east, as well as a vital supply and logistics hub.

"5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv," Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy said in an update on his official Twitter account this morning, adding that authorities are seeking more detailed information.

According to Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy, three of which damaged military infrastructure installations and one of which hit a tyre shop.

Also read | Syrian fighters who fought against Islamic State sign up to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine: Report



Firefighters were putting out fires caused by the hits, he said.

Also read | 'City still has not fallen': Mariupol may be a red line in talks, says Ukraine

According to officials, the strikes occurred near railway facilities.

Lviv's transportation hubs have been critical in evacuating Ukrainians escaping the conflict.



Watch | Ukraine-Russia war: What are anti-radiation medicines? Side effects & availability