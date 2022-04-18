'City still has not fallen': Mariupol may be a red line in talks, says Ukraine

Ukraine troops refused to surrender as Russia's Sunday deadline for troops to surrender in Mariupol expired.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared that the "city still has not fallen" as Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine.

Reports claim Ukrainian soldiers still control some parts of Mariupol as the fighting rages on in the southeastern Ukrainian city.

Russia had earlier said they were concentrating its forces in Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as it launched a ground offensive in the area.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba informed that Ukrainian soldiers including civilians were surrounded by Russian troops in Mariupol.

Kuleba insisted that "Mariupol may be a red line" in talks while describing the situation in Mariupol as "dire".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had declared over the weekend that if Ukrainian troops were killed then his country would not hold peace talks with Russia.

President Putin had declared a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russia invaded Ukraine, however, Russian troops have faced fierce resistance with most cities still under Ukraine's control amid heavy losses.

Amid the fighting, Ukraine officials said they would hold a meeting with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the reconstruction of the country.

Meanwhile, reports claim Ukraine has completed its questionnaire for membership to enter the European Union with Zelensky's government keen to join the European alliance in June.

