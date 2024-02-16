Five killed due to lack of medical hospital in Israel-raided Gaza hospital, says Hamas-run health ministry

Five patients on Friday (Feb 16) died of the lack of medical oxygen at a Gaza hospital that was raided by Israeli authorities earlier this week, the Hamas-run health ministry in the blockaded Palestinian enclave said.

"The generators of the complex stopped and the power was cut off," the ministry said, raising fears over the fate of six other patients in intensive care and three children in a nursery at the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Hamas-run health ministry said that they hold Israel responsible for the lives of patients and staff since the entire Nasser hospital complex is allegedly under Israeli control.

Later in the day, the Hamas-run health ministry released another statement, which said that "a fifth patient at Nasser hospital was martyred as a result of the stopping of generators that caused a cut in oxygen supply."

The Israeli military is yet to address the reports of the fatalities at the hospital.

A witness, who declined to be named out of fear for their safety, told news agency AFP that army snipers shot "at anyone who moved inside the hospital" and that "military vehicles surrounding" it also opened fire.

On Thursday (Feb 15) the Hamas-run health ministry said that hundreds of people, including patients and medical staff, were still inside the hospital complex.

Israel launched 'precise' operation in Gaza hospital

The Israeli army, meanwhile, confirmed on Thursday (Feb 15) that it had launched a "precise" operation in the hospital after receiving "credible intelligence" to suggest that Israeli hostages were held inside and that the bodies of hostages may be in the facility.

But later Thursday the army said it had "not yet found any evidence of this", although forces had found "weapons, grenades and mortar bombs" at the hospital complex.

Also watch | Israeli Special Forces enter largest functioning, Nasser hospital, in Gaza × Thousands of people who have been displaced by the war have taken refuge at the complex.

The attacks in Gaza led by Israel have killed at least 28,775 Palestinians and wounded 68,552 since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas-led attacks stands at 1,139.

(With inputs from agencies)