Israel storms hospital in southern Gaza saying Hamas held hostages inside

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip said on Thursday (Feb 15) that Israeli forces were storming a main hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Confirming the development, Israel Defense Forces said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that it had 'credible intelligence' that Hamas held hostages inside the hospital. We have credible intelligence that Hamas held hostages in Nasser Hospital.



“Since the Hamas massacre of October 7, the IDF has been operating to fulfill its mission of dismantling Hamas and bringing our hostages home.” pic.twitter.com/5gzcbH6Vzc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 15, 2024 × The Nasser Hospital had been largely cut off due to ongoing fighting in the vicinity for weeks. On Wednesday, Israel announced that it had opened a corridor for the displaced Palestinians to flee. Thousands of such Palestinians were taking shelter at the hospital.

Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations of having held hostage inside and has called them "lies", Reuters reports.

Early on Thursday and prior to the actual storming, as some media reports say, Israel forces fired into the hospital killing one patient and wounded six others.

Meanwhile, health ministry in the Gaza Strip has said that cumulative death toll has reached 28,663.

Reuters reported that a Palestinian doctor shared a footage from inside that hospital in which gunshots could be heard and injured patients were being tended amid smoke and debris.

"We are attacked by the Israeli army at the hospital," before warning others to take cover from the gunfire." Dr Mohammed Harara reportedly says in the video.

Impossible choice

Medical charity Medicins San Frontiers (MSF) has said that Israel's orders for people to leave hospital presented those inside with impossible choice to stay "and become a potential target" or leave "into an apocalyptic landscape".

The United Nations has said that Nasser Hospital was under siege from Isarel forces since Wednesday.

Hamas fighters crossed border into southern Israel on October 2023 and staged a deadly attack that killed 1200 people and took more than 200 hostages. Israel reponded with overwhelming military response that has involved airstrikes as well as ground invasion. Although Israel has found support for his 'right to defend' itself, the rising death toll has increased pressure to avoid civilian casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Israel's military operation in the Palestinian enclave would go on till Israel destroys Hamas.