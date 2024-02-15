US probes deadly strikes in Gaza and reported use of white phosphorus in Lebanon: Report

An investigation has been launched by the United States government into Iraeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip which killed civilians and alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon in October, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The officials told the US-based media outlet that the State Department has aimed to find out whether or not Israel misused its bombs and missiles.

The air strikes in the Gaza Strip reportedly killed civilians, including children. In particular, the department is investigating an airstrike on October 31 in the Jabalia refugee camp, which according to local health officials killed more than 125 victims.

The report further mentioned that concerns were raised after weapons investigators argued that Israel may have used a 2,000-pound bomb in the strike, which could have been supplied by the US.

As per the United Nations Human Rights Office, the strike could have been a war crime.

The probe also focuses on the alleged use of white phosphorus during Israeli attacks in Lebanon in mid-October. White phosphorus is a waxy crystalline solid, which turns dark on exposure to light. This toxic substance comes in white to yellow transparent.

It has a match-like or garlic-like, acrid odour, however, it is not feasible to depend on odour for its detection. It is used by the military in the form of various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent because it spontaneously catches fire in the air when it comes in contact with oxygen.

White phosphorus allegedly puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury and is prohibited from use in residential areas.

Watch: ‘We lived in terror,’ say Palestinians in Rafah × This is not the first time, Israel has faced such allegations in the past, but it has always denied it.

During a press conference on Monday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller responded to a question by Anadolu as he said that he was not able to verify the reports.

"Whether weapons are provided by the United States or that they have acquired through some other method or that they manufacture them themselves, it is our expectation that they use them in full compliance with the laws of war, and we engage with them on that matter," said Miller.

US aid to Israel and other nations

The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Feb 13) blocked war aid for Ukraine.

The bill was approved in the Senate earlier Tuesday. It includes $95 billion in funding, mostly for the security of pro-Western Ukraine, as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.